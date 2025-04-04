Goal difference could be 'extra point' for Crawley Town in League One relegation battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goal difference could be absolutely key to Crawley Town’s survival - and Scott Lindsey is more than aware of that.

The relegation fight is looking very tight in League One. Cambridge United and Shrewsbury look done for but after that any two from Reds, Burton, Bristol Rovers, Wigan and Northampton could realistically go down.

But most people are looking at a dogfight between Reds, Burton and Bristol. And it’s not out of the realms of possibility that a number of those teams could finish on the same points.

That is why it looks so tough for Crawley because currently they have the worst goal difference at -28. Burton are -15 while Rovers are -24.

Armando Quitirna celebrates his goal for Crawley Town against Peterborough United | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

So if Crawley have any hopes of staying up, they not only have to win, they have to win well.

“I actually mentioned [to the players] the fact that we must try and score a lot of goals based on the fact that we might need that extra point as it is in terms of goal difference at the end of the season,” said Lindsey. That might be the difference.

“When you look at our goal difference and Bristol Rovers' goal difference, we're not miles off it. I know our goal difference is really poor because of the season that we've had. But we're not miles away from Bristol certainly. I think it’s only four goals so ou think you win 2-0, 2-0. All of a sudden you're kind of level with them, that's if they don't win of course, and we're mindful of that. I certainly am.”

In Lindsey’s return so far, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem, eight goals in three games has been impressive. But as Tuesday night showed, you have to be wary of the other ended as well.

Jeremy Kelly scores against Peterborough | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

“I mentioned it to the players to try and put the ball in the net as many times as we,” said Linsey. “And I think that's probably why that game was so aggressive and so open because you had two teams that are capable of scoring goals.

“But we have to play that way. We have to play full tilt in order for us to get what we need to get. And it might cost us like it did the other night. We were throwing bodies forward. We were really aggressive on the press. We're really aggressive the way we're playing. And then it kind of leaves us a little bit skinny on transitions, which is why the players need to run back really quickly into that thickened shape to stop the opposition from hurting us.

“It is what it is. We've got massive games coming up now and we've got to just put every single ounce of effort into that, whether that's scoring goals or running back and doing a defensive job as well. But we've certainly got goals in the team. We just need to continue that really, you know. I think that's important.”

And Lindsey said he has no worries about his side scoring. “I think you look at the lads at the top end of the pitch, I think they're all capable of scoring goals,” he said. “And then you saw last Saturday where we had two lads who'd come off the bench and scored as well in Gav [Gavan Holohan] and Pan [Panutche Camara]. So there's plenty of goals in the team. We've just got to make sure that we keep things tight at the back.”