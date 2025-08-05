Goalkeeper signs first professional contract with Crawley Town

Crawley Town have announced that goalkeeper Will Heater has signed his first professional contract, marking a significant milestone for both the player and the Crawley Town Community Foundation.

Heater’s journey is a landmark moment for the Crawley Town Community Foundation, as he becomes the first player to progress from the Foundation Academy to the professional ranks.

At just 18 years old, Heater has already been a familiar face around the club. Fans may have spotted him at away matches or in training ground content over the past year.

Since October, Heater has been training with the first team, initially stepping in due to injuries within the goalkeeper ranks. He quickly proved his worth, impressing staff with his work ethic, attitude, and ability.

Will Heater (right) with Crawley Team boss Scott Lindsey. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Having firmly established himself as a valued member of the goalkeeping unit, Heater has now earned a place as an official member of the Red Devils’ squad.

First-team goalkeeping coach, Kris Dixon, said: “We are thrilled that Will has signed his first professional contract at the club. Will has been training with us since October and has grown into his role superbly.

“The start of a full-time journey as a young professional is always an exciting prospect, and it’s up to Will to grasp the opportunity in front of him, supported by our goalkeeping unit and the top staff, to continue his development over the coming years.”

Head of the Crawley Town Community Foundation, Darren Ford, added: “Myself and all involved with the Foundation are delighted to see Will sign for the club and for all his hard work to be rewarded.

“From the Foundation being asked to provide a goalkeeper to attend first-team training last November to support with numbers to getting to this stage shows you have to take any opportunities you are offered and hopefully this shows to other aspiring players that you need to make the most of these opportunities, just as Will has done.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the club staff for their support for Will over recent months and for their support of the Foundation and its associated programmes, as well as supporting the pathways we provide of which Will is a product of.

“We look forward to watching Will continue his journey and are all proud of his achievements.”

Heater has been given the number 33 shirt.