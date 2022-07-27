Goalposts removed from football pitch in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council has decided to temporarily remove the goalposts located at Hailsham Country Park due to unauthorised use of the football pitch and reports from residents of unsatisfactory noise levels.

A football pitch was created in the park to accommodate and grow girls' football in the community.

However, it has been brought to light that several other men’s teams are regularly using the goals unauthorised for training. It has also been reported they are causing ‘undue noise’ for residents living nearby.

Football goalposts removed from Hailsham Country Park (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

As a result, the town council has temporarily removed the goalposts while it reviews the situation and liaises with local football teams.

Councillor Trevor Powis, chairman of the Assets Management Committee, said: "Whilst we were pleased to have supported the Hailsham United team and Hailsham Active's ambitious plan to increase sports participation in the town by agreeing to set up a small pitch at the Country Park for use by the local girls' football team, the decision to remove the goalposts until a suitable resolution was made for valid reasons.

"It's important that we realise that the decision to remove the goalposts was reached mainly because it is likely to be the quickest way to resolve all the issues - and ultimately get the girls' team back at the Country Park and playing again.

"As a youth football club dedicated to the development of young, local players, Hailsham United has maintained a steady growth rate since forming in 1982. More recently, the club has seen an increase in players which has been beyond the expected level."

"Within this growth of player numbers, has been a steady increase in the number of girls - something that Hailsham United have been trying to encourage for several years - so the introduction of their very first all-girls team has been a great achievement for the club."