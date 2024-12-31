Goals aren’t in short supply for Horsham YMCA and Loxwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the first encounter of the two sides this campaign, Horsham YMCA began cheek by jowl with visiting Loxwood in the bottom half of the SCFL premier division table – and it was a hard fought game with the points shared.

After YM started in lively fashion they led 2-0 on the half hour mark, but Loxwood battled back well

An early cross narrowly avoided the goal, then YM earned two corners before possession and pressure paid off when Ryan Burrell-Grant converted from close quarters.

Then, although pin ball action in front of goal came to nothing, it was all YM – until, following a corner, Loxwood made their way into the game, only for YM to double their lead, Liam Avery heading home a pinpoint cross.

Horsham YMCA in action earlier in the season v Midhurst | Picture: Tommy McMillan

The advantage was short-lived, though - a botched clearance finding Pacey Bean on his own to finalise. Scoring opportunities were traded, the score remaining 2-1 at the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, Jimmy Hoy broke through to equalise with an excellent solo goal. YM responded with two more corners, Aaron Reber coming close, before they had a real let-off when a Loxwood rocket crashed onto the crossbar.

A high attempt from YM landed on the roof of the net before YM thought they’d retaken the lead, but offside intervened. Amid corners at either end a dangerous floating YM cross went unconnected, ahead of Loxwood keeper Alex Dubov bravely denying the hosts.

With 2-2 being a fair result, YM’s new assistant manager Aaron Bogle told the County Times: “We’re still settling with a new look team following the change in management – we had another two new starters out there – but things are coming together.

"We started well, until a couple of mistakes cost us, but it was good to get a point and we’ll settle for that.”

Last Saturday, a double from Charlie Martin couldn’t prevent YMCA losing 3-2 at Petersfield Town.

Loxwood were involved in a thriller – Szymon Kowalczyk scored all four of their goals at home to Midhurst but still wasn’t on the winning side as it finished 4-4.

This Saturday (Jan 4) YM host runaway leaders Hassocks, against whom they lost 4-1 in September’s away fixture.