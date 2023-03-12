Goalscorer Aramide Oteh wants Crawley Town to ‘push on’ after fine victory over Harrogate Town

Aramide Oteh scored twice and won man of the match as Crawley Town beat Harrogate Town 3-1 at the Broadfield Stadium to end a dismal run of six straight defeats.

The forward expressed his delight to come away with a win after a frustrating run of games.

“It feels really good. I think we’ve had a few performances where we’ve been on top and I think we deserve to come away with at least a point and we’ve come away with zero points – so I think today was a proper good performance.”

Despite the great performance from the Sussex side, the clean sheet evaded them with the last kick of the game, ending the match with a frustrating moment.

Aramide Oteh scored twice and won man of the match as Crawley Town beat Harrogate Town 3-1 at the Broadfield Stadium to end a dismal run of six straight defeats. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Oteh explained how the team was disappointed when Harrogate got their consolation goal.

“[It was] unfortunate not to get the clean sheet. We are all disappointed with that because I thought we all worked hard to stop them creating and scoring until the end.”

Oteh was not hesitant to speak about the significance of the win, with Crawley currently in the relegation zone, three points behind Hartlepool in 22nd.

“It is massive, you know. We all know where we are at the moment, we all know the teams that are around us, so to come into our ground it has to be three points and thankfully today we got that. We just need to continue and push on now.”

After a long run of away games, with five out of their last six games being on the road, Oteh talked about how important it is to be playing at home and to now have another three home games before the end of March.

“We have done a lot of travelling recently, it can take a bit out of your legs but you cannot really use that as an excuse. We just go into each game and try to win but it will be nice to have a few games at home with more of our fans involved. Hopefully they can galvanise us to wins”

Oteh did not manage to take home the match ball despite forcing the Harrogate keeper into a couple saves in the second half. The attacker explained that in the second half he was thinking about getting his third goal.

