Golden boot winner joins Broadbridge Heath as they plot new Isthmian campaign

Oli Leslie has joined Broadbridge Heath | Picture: Tony Brown

Broadbridge Heath have brought in a golden boot winner as they look to build on a successful first Isthmian League season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “The close season has been busy but mainly with work around he club.

“Everyone from last season’s squad has stayed apart from skipper Ryan Brackpool who moved to Australia a few weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really makes me proud to see all the lads sign back up even though they have all had offers of a lot more money elsewhere.

"We have signed a few: Oli Leslie from Crawley Down Gatwick, who was top scorer in the SCFL Premier Division last season, Ben Dyson from Raynes Park Vale, who is a full-back, and Leo Anderson, a keeper, from Three Bridges.

"There are another one or two to come in.

"Carl Downs from Dorking has come in as head coach and Naomi Cole has joined as physio.

"Training has been really good – we started early because of England game disruptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In friendlies so far we beat Loxwood 4-0, and drew 1-1 and lost 1-0 in two one-hour games with South Park, which were great workouts for the squad and allowed a few U23s to get involved and show what they can do.”

At the ground, Simmons said a new canopy was finished and the new outside toilet block was fully plumbed in while a new stand will be in place next week.

Simmons said: “Everything on and off the pitch is going well but with lots to do, we really need more help so are looking for more volunteers.”