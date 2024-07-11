Golden boot winner joins Broadbridge Heath as they plot new Isthmian campaign
Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “The close season has been busy but mainly with work around he club.
“Everyone from last season’s squad has stayed apart from skipper Ryan Brackpool who moved to Australia a few weeks ago.
"It really makes me proud to see all the lads sign back up even though they have all had offers of a lot more money elsewhere.
"We have signed a few: Oli Leslie from Crawley Down Gatwick, who was top scorer in the SCFL Premier Division last season, Ben Dyson from Raynes Park Vale, who is a full-back, and Leo Anderson, a keeper, from Three Bridges.
"There are another one or two to come in.
"Carl Downs from Dorking has come in as head coach and Naomi Cole has joined as physio.
"Training has been really good – we started early because of England game disruptions.
"In friendlies so far we beat Loxwood 4-0, and drew 1-1 and lost 1-0 in two one-hour games with South Park, which were great workouts for the squad and allowed a few U23s to get involved and show what they can do.”
At the ground, Simmons said a new canopy was finished and the new outside toilet block was fully plumbed in while a new stand will be in place next week.
Simmons said: “Everything on and off the pitch is going well but with lots to do, we really need more help so are looking for more volunteers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.