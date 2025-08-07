Littlehampton Town found the goal touch in the FA Cup that eluded them in pre-season – and now aim to keep them flowing as they begin life in a new league.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marigolds were out of form in front of goal in pre-season – but were 4-0 up by half-time in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Hythe Town on Saturday.

They eventually won 5-2 – with goals from Tijan Sparks (2), Matt Storm (2) and Dave Herbert – to set up a home tie with North Greenford in the preliminary round on August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then they start a league campaign that sees them moved sideways into the Isthmian South Central. They host Ascot United in their opener on Sunday – and joint boss Mitch Hand can’t wait.

Littlehampton Town in pre-season action | Picture by Martin Denyer

Hand said Saturday’s Cup win was timely: “It was a really good solid performance.

“We’d struggled throughout pre-season with scoring goals and that was a bit of a worry. Then we went into our first competitive game and we scored four in the first half so it was a bit of a relief.

“We scored a couple from set-pieces, which we looked really dangerous from, and it was against a really good, young Hythe side as well and I think they’ll do really well this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a good crowd there and they fought back well in the second half, to be fair, but I think we had a little too much experience and knowhow.

“So it was a positive start and now we’re looking forward to Sunday. We’ve got five home games in August, which is a great opportunity to get people in the ground.

“Sunday’s game against Ascot will be a big test – they finished really well last season. It will be nice to get a gauge of what the levels will be like in this league We’re really looking forward to it.”

During pre-season, a home game against Northampton, commemorating an FA Cup tie the clubs played 35 years ago, was a feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hand said: “It was lovely. We had a lot of the old players there. There was a good reunion and it was a great night. That was probably the highlight of pre-season and our best performance too, so we were really happy with that.”