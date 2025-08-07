Golds’ goals are timely – now they aim to keep scoring in new Isthmian division
The Marigolds were out of form in front of goal in pre-season – but were 4-0 up by half-time in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at Hythe Town on Saturday.
They eventually won 5-2 – with goals from Tijan Sparks (2), Matt Storm (2) and Dave Herbert – to set up a home tie with North Greenford in the preliminary round on August 16.
Before then they start a league campaign that sees them moved sideways into the Isthmian South Central. They host Ascot United in their opener on Sunday – and joint boss Mitch Hand can’t wait.
Hand said Saturday’s Cup win was timely: “It was a really good solid performance.
“We’d struggled throughout pre-season with scoring goals and that was a bit of a worry. Then we went into our first competitive game and we scored four in the first half so it was a bit of a relief.
“We scored a couple from set-pieces, which we looked really dangerous from, and it was against a really good, young Hythe side as well and I think they’ll do really well this year.
“There was a good crowd there and they fought back well in the second half, to be fair, but I think we had a little too much experience and knowhow.
“So it was a positive start and now we’re looking forward to Sunday. We’ve got five home games in August, which is a great opportunity to get people in the ground.
“Sunday’s game against Ascot will be a big test – they finished really well last season. It will be nice to get a gauge of what the levels will be like in this league We’re really looking forward to it.”
During pre-season, a home game against Northampton, commemorating an FA Cup tie the clubs played 35 years ago, was a feature.
Hand said: “It was lovely. We had a lot of the old players there. There was a good reunion and it was a great night. That was probably the highlight of pre-season and our best performance too, so we were really happy with that.”
