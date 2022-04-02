Good luck Golds! FA Vase semi-final day arrives for Littlehampton Town

The goal that got them here... Golds players celebrate George Gaskin's winner against North Shields in the quarter-finals / Picture: Stephen Goodger

A crowd of 3,000 will be at the Sportsfield to see if Mitch Hand and George Gaskin's team can get through to the big occasion under the Arch.

Golds have done brilliantly to get this far - and have even been reinstated into the competition after being knocked out by a side who fielded an ineligible player - and everyone associated with the club has been buzzing in the lead-up to this semi-final.

We'll have updates from the Sportsfield here later but in the meantime, everyone at the Littlehampton Gazette, Sussex Newspapers and sussexworld.co.uk wishes the team and the whole club the very best of Sussex luck today!

Here's how we have built up to the big game: