Goring CC FC 1 Southwater 2

A late goal by Southwater ends in Centenary Cup defeat for Goring.

Both teams started brightly but it was Goring who got the first chance after 6 minutes when a snap shot from Luke Tate went just over the bar. Southwater took the lead on 8 minutes with a close range effort from Mark Hughes following a corner.

Goring came back strongly following this setback and a fine header by Alex Staines on 19 minutes from a Todor Bankov free kick was somehow hooked off the line by Southwater's Zac Moore. Jarvis Ryan went close for Goring on 28 minutes while further efforts from Hayden Briggs and Jacob Pippen along with some stout defending by the visitors saw Southwater hang on to their 1-0 lead at half time.

Goring's midfield duo Dave Wilcox and man of the match Dan Wilson were taking early control of the game in the second half and it was no surprise when following a foul on Wilson, Todor Bankov smashed the ball home from 30 yards to level the score with a trademark free kick on the hour.

Goring were now camped in the Southwater half looking for the winner. On 75 minutes Connor Harvey found Rio Imbimbo whose fine effort from 20 yards went just over the bar, then three minutes later Wilcox fed Harvey who fired just wide from outside the box.

Further close efforts from Harrison Deacon and Tate in the 82nd and 83rd minutes could not break the deadlock and it was Southwater who snatched the winner following a breakaway goal by Marc Taylor on 87 minutes.