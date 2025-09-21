Goring beat West Sussex League Premier Division visitors Harting 4-2 on penalties in the first round of the Malcolm Simmonds Cup following a 3-3 draw.

Goring took early control and close efforts from Jacob Pippin, man of the match Dave Wilcox and Ben Crack were followed by the opening goal on 14 minutes when a superb Pippin cross was met by Jarvis Ryan, who volleyed home from 15 yards.

Continued pressure from Goring saw captain Todor Bankov go close on 21 minutes with a free kick from 25 yards which went just over the bar.

Harting converted a disputed penalty in the 39th minute to make the score 1-1, but further goals by Pippin on 40 minutes and a low drive from just outside the box from Wilcox on 43 minutes took the home side to a 3-1 lead at half time.

Goring continued to dominate early in the second half going close with fine efforts from Luke Tate and Rio Imbimbo, but Harting came more into the game after an hour and late goals on 83 minutes from a corner and in the final minute from a close range tap in took the score to 3-3 at the close.

The game went to penalties which Goring won 4-2 taking them into the second round where they will visit premier side AFC Fishbourne.

Next Saturday sees Goring return to West Sussex Division 1 South action with a home game against current leaders Flansham Park Rangers, 3pm.