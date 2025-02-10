Goring travelled to Stedham knowing that a win would take them into second place in Division 1 South of the West Sussex League – but lost 1-0.

A strong start by Goring saw a Jordan Jones effort go narrowly wide after just 2 minutes and soon after that a neat one two between Hayden Briggs and Jones put Connor Pomeroy in on goal but his shot went just wide.

In the 10th minute Todor Bankov drove forward from the halfway line and his well-hit drive from 20 yards was smartly saved by Stedham goalkeeper Dan Wells. Goring continued to dominate and in the 23rd minute a fine pass from Jones found Luke Tate whose shot was again well saved by Wells.

On 35 minutes, Stedham mounted a rare attack which ended with a well-taken shot from Liam Dreckmann giving Goring's Kieran Gillard no chance and a giving Steham a 1-0 lead.

Goring made two attacking changes shortly after half time bringing on Josh Clarke and Rio Imbimbo. Continued pressure from the visitors saw Tate's low drive on 50 minutes draw another fine save by Wells, quickly followed by further tremendous stops from Jones, Imbimbo and Pomeroy.

It was now all Goring and on 63 minutes Clarke delivered a pin point cross for a Pomeroy header only to again be denied a certain goal by yet another outstanding Wells block. On 72 minutes Imbimbo slotted in Pomeroy whose half volley from 12 yards narrowly missed the target and a free kick by Imbimbo in the 80th minute smacked against the cross bar to again deny Goring a deserved equaliser.

Further efforts from Bankov, Pomeroy and David Wilcox in the closing minutes brought more superb saves from MoM Wells to keep Goring at bay.

This weekend Goring go to Forest Row in the quarter-final of the Sussex Junior County Cup.