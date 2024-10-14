Goring Cricket Club Football Club report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring CC FC Match Report West Sussex League Division One South v Hunstan Community Club (home) 12th October 2024

This was Goring's biggest test to date with a well organised Hunstan side taking early control and creating a number of chances in the first 15 minutes. This proved to be a wake up call for Goring who settled more into the game and opened the scoring on 26 minutes when Hayden Briggs stole the ball from the Hunstan left back and neatly lobbed the goalkeeper. Hunstan hit back strongly following this but some stout defending by Sam Sibthorpe and Ben Crack kept Hunstan at bay for a 1-0 Goring lead at half time.

The second half saw Goring make two changes and they started much better but Hunstan equalised on 50 minutes with an unstoppable shot by Joey Constable from fully 30 yards. Goring continued to take control and create the better chances and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Jay Walden made a powerful run through the middle, played a delightful one two with captain Todor Bankov before cooly curling the ball past the advancing Hunstan goalkeeper to make the score 2-1 to Goring.

Hunstan tried hard to get back into the game in the closing stages, but were limited to long range efforts which were easily dealt with by a determined Goring defence who saw the game out for a 2-1 win which moved Goring up to joint second in the League.

Goring host West Sussex Premier league leaders Horsham Crusaders in the Centenary Cup 1st Round next Saturday, kick off 2:00pm