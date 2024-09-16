Goring open season with well-deserved draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex League Division One South v East Preston Development

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goring opened their West Sussex League campaign following last season's promotion with a well deserved 1-1 draw at home to East Preston Development.

Goring dominated play for much of the first half with Hayden Briggs, Jordan Jones and Luke Tate all going close to giving them the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nasty cut to the Goring captain Todor Bankov on 30 minutes saw him replaced by 18 year-old Jarvis Ryan making his debut for the club. The rest of the half was evenly balanced but with no goals, taking the score to 0-0 at the break.

Tell us your club news.

The second half saw both sides continue to play some excellent football, with East Preston taking the lead on 57 minutes with a fine goal from Tom Edwards/.

But late pressure from Goring was rewarded with a penalty in the 86th minute which was coolly converted by Alex Staines to make the final score 1-1.