Goring open season with well-deserved draw
Goring opened their West Sussex League campaign following last season's promotion with a well deserved 1-1 draw at home to East Preston Development.
Goring dominated play for much of the first half with Hayden Briggs, Jordan Jones and Luke Tate all going close to giving them the lead.
A nasty cut to the Goring captain Todor Bankov on 30 minutes saw him replaced by 18 year-old Jarvis Ryan making his debut for the club. The rest of the half was evenly balanced but with no goals, taking the score to 0-0 at the break.
The second half saw both sides continue to play some excellent football, with East Preston taking the lead on 57 minutes with a fine goal from Tom Edwards/.
But late pressure from Goring was rewarded with a penalty in the 86th minute which was coolly converted by Alex Staines to make the final score 1-1.
