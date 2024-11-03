Goring progress to round three

Goring CC FC v East Dean

Goring CC FC progressed to the 3rd round of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup after a 4-2 penalty shoot out win over East Dean following a 2-2 draw at full time.

Goring started brightly and with just 12 minutes on the clock a Luke Tates cross was met by a half volley from Alex Staines which went just wide of the post. On the 18th minute however, consistent pressure from East Dean saw the hosts take the lead with an unstoppable drive from James Crane following a fine run down the left and that's how it stayed until half time.

Goring made two offensive changes at half time bringing on Richard Kinyua and Rio Imbimbo which changed the pattern of play.

Goring CC FC

Goring went close several times early on following fine efforts from Staines and Imbimbo and the deserved breakthrough came on 65 minutes when a pin point cross from Jordan Jones ended with a superb header by Kinyua to make the score 1-1.

Goring continued to press and a smart pass from Kinyua after 68 minutes set up Tate only to see his snap shot skim the outside of the post.

Goring deservedly took the lead in the 75th minute when a Kinyua cross was collected by Staines who coolly slotted home from 10 yards to make the score 2-1.

The home side responded well from this set back and got their reward in the 85th minute when Crane forced goalkeeper Kieran Gillard into making a superb point blank save but he couldn't stop the ball trickling over the line to make the final score 2-2.

The penalty shoot out ended with a 4-2 win for Goring thanks to two fine save from man of the match Gillard to send Goring into a third round tie at home to Southwick.

Next week sees Goring visit East Dean again, this time for a West Sussex League Division 1 South fixture with a 2pm kick-off.