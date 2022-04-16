Graham Potter springs Tariq Lamptey surprise as Brighton look to dent Tottenham's Champions League hopes

Fresh from their impressive 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend, Albion will be confident of earning another memorable three points away from home against a team challenging for the Champions League places.
Graham Potter has made one change, with full-back Tariq Lamptey replacing striker Danny Welbeck.
Albion are without midfielder Steven Alzate, who is unwell, and injured defender Shane Duffy.
Adam Webster has recovered from his injury and takes up a place on the bench. .
Antonio Conte has also made one change from last week's 4-0 win at Aston Villa.
Left-back Sergio Reguilón replaces Matt Doherty, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón, Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Subs: Sánchez, Winks, Rodon, R Sessegnon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Lavinier
Brighton: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Groß, Trossard, Mac Allister
Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Steele, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento
