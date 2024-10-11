Grant for Goals: Lewes Juniors welcome Town Council boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Juniors secure grant for goals as community seeks to offer more football opportunities for kids.

It's hard to play football without goals, which is why Lewes FC and the Lewes Football Foundation are pleased that Lewes Juniors have received a Town Council grant to buy and service more goals on the playing fields at Priory School.

The £1,500 grant gives Lewes Juniors the opportunity to expand their impact in the community, and offer both more and better facilities for kids across the town.

Lewes Juniors has age groups spanning from U8 to U16. A number of new goals will now be used on the Priory School fields on Ham Lane following a new agreement established with Priory School.

(r-l) Lewes Jnrs chair Sasha Pyatt, Clr. Nick Tigg, Mayor Makepeace, Miranda Kemp and players

"We're delighted that Lewes Town Council is supporting us with this grant," says Sasha Pyatt, chair of Lewes Juniors.

"The goals will be used on the Priory School fields, as we are working in collaboration with the school to open up more footballing opportunities for young people in Lewes.

"The Town Council has supported Lewes Juniors several times over the years and we're delighted that they want to continue that support."

Funding 'the Rooks of the future'

Town councillor Nick Tigg said: "We're really pleased to be supporting Lewes Juniors in buying the new equipment they need. Anything that encourages young people to be outdoors and active is a big win, and we're looking forward to some of these young players being the Rooks of the future!

"Lewes Town Council gives grants three times a year to a huge range of community groups, supporting them to do the work that makes this town so special. We award around £70,000 every year, to everything from nature recovery to toddlers' clubs to uniform banks.

"Our next deadline for applications is the end of October, so be quick! We've tried to make the form as simple as possible."

Grants 'strengthen our communities'

This isn't the first time the Town Council has helped the Lewes FC community. The council has previously provided £2,000 towards kit for Lewes Juniors, and £1,500 for pitch hire.

The community grants scheme offers three levels of financial support, from £1,000 to £5,000. Community groups can apply for funding so long as the application meets one of the following criteria:

Primary focus for the grants includes, but is not limited to:

Strengthening communities

Trees and biodiversity; wildlife and the environment; open spaces

Support for equality, diversity and inclusion, and specifically disadvantaged and under-represented groups and food banks

Sustainable transport and related infrastructure

Openness: engagement; consultation; partnership

"We encourage other groups to make use of the Town Council community grants scheme, just as Lewes Football Foundation have done," says Lewes FC director Joe Short.

"The scheme is there to help strengthen our communities and support valuable activities in Lewes. We're delighted the Foundation has been able to secure this grant, which is all part of providing more football to more kids across the town."