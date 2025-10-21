Green delighted by FA Vase progress as Haywards Heath Town fly on two fronts

Haywards Heath Town’s fine form shows no signs of slowing, with the Blues continuing their impressive run in both the Southern Combination League Premier Division and the FA Vase.

After a narrow 1-0 win against Eastbourne United and a 7-0 thrashing over Lancing in the league last week, Heath’s focus turned to the first round proper of FA Vase with a trip to London to face Molesey.

A slow start did little to halt their momentum and two first half penalties gave Heath control before the break.

The first was won by Charlie Meehan, the second by Billy Fuller, who was brought down after a surging run into the box.

Harry Shooman with scorer Jack Barnes as Haywards Heath Town win at Molesey in the Vase | Picture: James Gething

The Molesey defender responsible already with a yellow card to his name, was shown a second and subsequently given marching orders, reducing the hosts to ten men.

Club captain Jack Barnes stepped up confidently to convert both spot kicks and give Heath a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Heath made good use of their man advantage in the second half.

Goals from Henry Watson, Darius Goldsmith, Tom Chalaye and Flynn Bolton rounded off a dominant 6-0 win and secured their place in the next round.

Sadly, a home tie in the FA Vase draw continues to elude them. Heath will once again be on the road, making it nine away ties in a row across the past two campaigns, as they prepare to face London Samurai Rovers in round two on the weekend of November 8/9.

Heath manager Kev Green said: “I thought we were really good on Saturday [at Molesey].

“We dominated the game from start to finish, scored some nice goals and kept another clean sheet which is pleasing.

“As for the next round, we do not know too much about them [London Samurai Rovers] yet, but we will be doing our homework over the next couple of weeks so that we go there fully prepared.”

With confidence high, Heath now turn their attention back to league and cup action.

They travel to Bexhill United this Saturday (November 25) for another key league fixture, before a Peter Bentley Cup clash with Forest Row on Monday night.

