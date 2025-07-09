Green delighted with stength in depth as Haywards Heath Town plot season of success

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:10 BST
Haywards Heath Town manager Kev Green says getting his 2025-26 squad assembled early could be vital to their hopes of success.

Heath were ahead of many of their rivals in announcing a host of new signings and retained players as they launch a new bid for promotion from the Southern Combination Premier Division.

With nine new faces on board – including a number of players who were part of Green’s title-winning squad at Steyning in 2023-24 – and another nine of last season’s side back on board, the manager is pleased with his line-up.

They have already had eight pre-season sessions and have now played their first couple of friendlies, with a 1-0 win at Bridon Ropes followed by Tuesday night’s run-out against Merstham, which they lost 3-1.

Henry Watson is one of many new faces at Haywards Heath | Picture: HHTFCplaceholder image
New signings confirmed so far are goalkeeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke, Harry Shooman, Mark Goldson, Jack Barnes, Billy Fuller, Nathan Da Costa, Kyle Sim, Joe Radley-Martin and Henry Watson.

Retained players confirmed for the 25-26 squad are Flynn Bolton, Lloyd Francis, Jonathan Sanchez, Teddy Wood, Charlie Towning, Matt Astle, Charlie Meehan, Tom Hearn and Charlie Weller.

Green told us: “I’m very pleased with the squad – recruitment has been good. I think we have a lot of strength in depth, which will be important.

"I was pleased to retain a lot of last season’s team and to add quality. We have good competition for places and you can see signs of that already in training.”

Green said it was a deliberate ploy to build the squad early in the summer so he and his staff could work with the whole lot throughout pre-season.

"We started pre-season with a lot of fitness testing and I was delighted how fit they’d come back,” Green said. "And it was good to get our first game under our belt on Saturday – we gave 18 players 60 minutes each and now step up to some other tough pre-season games.”

Next up for Heath is a home friendly with Burgess Hill Town on Saturday. Meanwhile they’ll host Ashford United in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on August 2.

