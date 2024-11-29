One out, one in at Priory Lane: no sooner has assistant manager Stuart Watkiss taken his rather reluctant leave of Eastbourne Borough, than the club announces an immediate replacement. Matt Green is back.

Not exactly a like-for-like replacement, but certainly quality for quality. Watkiss – who was once Adam Murray’s manager at Mansfield Town – perfectly filled a role of wise counsellor to Murray and managerial elder statesman (if 58 is old enough to qualify as elder!). No drama, only measured advice, expert judgement and rock-solid sense.

But Stuart’s family are based in the Grimsby area – 259 miles from the Sussex coast, as he ruefully reflected this week – and since arriving at Priory Lane in January, he has seen precious little of sons, grandchildren, or long-suffering football widow Mrs Watkiss! So Stuart now bids a reluctant farewell.

And in through the dressing room door comes Matt Green. No elder statesman, but a buoyant character, a smiling extrovert and a man whom it is impossible to dislike. Although he’s actually ridiculously fit for a 37-year-old, Green is finally winding down his playing career and turning to coaching.

Matt gained vast playing experience, scoring goals wherever he went, at a string of 14 clubs, from the Championship to semi-pro. They included spells at Mansfield Town alongside Adam Murray.

As a 6ft striker, he is no stranger at Priory Lane: in March last season, with the Sports battling to escape the National South drop-zone like hikers slipping on the scree, Matt answered the call. Hopping off a train at Polegate and racing in a cab to Langney, he pulled on a starting shirt – and led the line splendidly as Borough claimed three points.

“That was a very different situation but, in the end, absolutely brilliant that we stayed up! I shouldn’t take too much credit for that. We actually had a strong squad and we came good in the end. The fans were superb and it was a whole-club effort. And we showed to everybody how much it means to wear the shirt.”

The man Matt is replacing, Watkiss – who also managed him at Mansfield and Grimsby Town – had rather an “elder statesman” role: a shrewd counsellor drawing on his decades in the game. How will Green’s role be different?

“Well, Stuart had an outstanding career, and I’ve come in with his blessing – and he leaves the club in a fantastic state. Some act to follow! I can only follow in the path Stuart laid, and pick up the specific coaching tasks that the Gaffer points me to. Now me, I’ve had a career in striker’s roles, so straight away I’ve probably gravitated to the forwards, to the wingers, to the number 10s!”

And as you move from player to coach – with lads who’ve played alongside you – how does the relationship change? “Well, I’m not the staff member who dishes out the fines for the late arrivals! It isn’t that sort of role. But yes, in a sense I’m on the other side of the fence now, and naturally fiercely loyal to the Gaffer. My own standards are high and the boys know what I’m about.

“I put my body on the line for the club last season, and I’m expecting just the same from the players this season.”

And how does Green view the National South – and Borough’s prospects as we reach mid-season and beyond? “A tough division with a lot of big clubs, both in National South and in the league above. But we just have to focus on ourselves, and get the job right, keep our house in order. Simply be confident in our ability – and then we will achieve!”