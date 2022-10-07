Grimsby Town v Crawley Town preview: Reds and Mariners aim to break League Two ducks at Blundell Park

The Mariners will be wishing they could play every game away from home this season. They’ve picked up 13 points from a possible 18 on the road so far.

Home form has let Paul Hurst’s side down, picking up three points, and no wins, from five games at Blundell Park.

But there’s reason for the Grimsby faithful to be hopeful. Beleaguered Crawley have suffered four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst (centre) celebrates after the Mariners' National League play-off final win over Solihull Moors in June. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

There’s a lot of pressure on manager Kevin Betsy, who could be out of the job very soon if results, and performances. don’t start to pick up quickly.

The Red Devils have the joint-worst defensive record in League Two. Crawley, and Hartlepool United, have conceded 19 goals in just 11 games.

For a side that are struggling to create chances and score goals, Crawley haven’t got it right this season.

With all the hope that was built up in pre-season, Crawley have had a disastrous start. If something doesn’t change quickly, they’ll find themselves in big trouble.

Wins are needed and quickly. There are huge concerns among the Reds fanbase, which are being voiced loudly on and off the pitch.

They have a tough test in store against a Grimsby side who have, statistically, been very good so far this season.

The Mariners have the fourth-highest expected goals in the league and one of the better defensive records in the division.

Following promotion from the National League last season, Hurst will be content with a mid-table start. Grimsby currently sit in 13th place.

They look like a side who could push on towards the play-offs with a bit of momentum, but they have not won their last three games.