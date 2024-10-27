Grinstead Deserve win in scrappy encounter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday, October 26 Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Three Bridges 0, East Grinstead Town 1 (h-t : 0-1)

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardly the best advert for the Isthmian League, but East Grinstead shaded it and deserved their three points overall.

The margin might well have been higher had they not seen three efforts cleared off the line by a stubborn home defence in a twenty second spell ten minutes before half time, but both teams were guilty of wasting what few genuine chances came their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Hallard shot just wide and Connor Tighe saw a volley comfortably held by Luke Glover in the opening exchanges, and then it was a similar pattern with Jabari Christmas firing just over for the visitors and Harvey Woollard being just wide with a fierce drive.

Tell us your team news.

The only goal of the game came after 21 minutes when a low cross from the left was deftly touched home by the impressive CHRISTMAS, and Finlay Lovatt wasted a chance to double the lead soon after.

Finlay Westen, in the Grinstead goal, had not been seriously tested until midway through the second half when he pushed away a cracking drive by Kevin Rivera, but yet another goal-line clearance saved Bridges from conceding again in the closing stages.

The game, which had hardly been fraught with animosity, had an inauspicious finale when both Alex Andrade Filipe and Luke Glover were shown straight red cards for their parts in an unexpected brawl as the referee brought a halt to proceedings.

Bridges Man of the Match - Billy Irving.

E.Grinstead Man of the Match - K. Jabbie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges : L.Glover, D.Ferreira, J.Hallard, H.Woollard (A.Adam, 86), B.Irving, B.Holden, R.Hallard, K.Rivera, N.Bobomorodov (B.Campbell-Francis, 63), H.Velvick (K.Kamhouri, 68), A.Burnett. Unused Subs. - C.Hayden-Pickering, M.Sansom.Booked - Bobomurovov (29), Kamhouri (78).Sent Off - Glover (90+5).

E.Grinstead : F.Westen, O.Spinks, A.Andrade Flipe. R.Thompson, M.Weaire, G.Wilson, K.Jabbie, C.Tighe (C.Lawson, 68), J.Christmas (T.Singh, 68), F.Lovatt, O.Folkes (M.Daniel, 83).Unused Subs. - A.Nunes, O.Onabanjo.Booked - Lovatt (77).Sent Off - Andrade Filipe (90+5).