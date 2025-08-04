Lancing FC started the second Dean Cox era with a hard-earned FA Cup win over divisional rivals Crawley Down Gatwick.

The new-look Lancers set up another home tie in the preliminary round, where they will host either another SCFL Premier side Peacehaven or Hillingdon-based Harefield United.

Ellis Collier’s early half-volley proved decisive for the Culver Road club, aiming to rebuild after a torrid 2024-25 campaign. After finishing bottom of the Isthmian south east division and getting through three managers in a season to forget, the reappointment of Cox has brought fresh belief and optimism to Lancing.

Perhaps more important than the win is the prize money that comes with it, with the club banking a much needed £1,125 in the process.

Lancing celebrate Ellis Collier's early strike - picture by Stephen Goodger

Collier put Lancing ahead inside five minutes, when the debutant left-back met Luke Gedling’s cross to half-volley back across goal and in off a post.

Frankie Spiteri went close to a second before the Culver Road faithful got a first glimpse of Jordan Brown’s agility and ability between the sticks. He saved superbly to keep out his namesake Josh with a header from a set piece before he also denied Ollie Leslie after half time.

There were ten debutants in the Lancing side with only Will Berry having previously plied his trade in the yellow and blue.

Gedling and Gabe Robinson, off the bench, went close to a second before Kane Louis, back at Lancing after a spell out of the game, could have made the game safe.

Robinson linked with Jed Warner whom picked out Louis on the spin but his low, poked effort was tipped wide by Bellingham to keep the away side within reach.

Lancing’s lead only came under any semblance of a threat in the closing stages. They proved architects of their own downfall when Callum Kilkenny pickpocketed Robinson and crossed for substitute Josh Alder.

Fortunately for the Lancers, Dylan Hurst was in the right place at the right time to slide in and hack the ball to safety off the line.

The visitors desperately sought a replay, pumping crosses and long balls into the box. But Berry and Mayckol Sabino, a centre back pairing with a combined age of 77, held firm to send Lancing through.

Cox’s side face newly promoted Forest Row at home on Saturday before that preliminary round tie a week later.

Speaking via official club media after the game, Cox said: “I thought we were absolutely brilliant for the first 25 minutes, then we dropped a little bit. But we were everything a Lancing team should be - gritty, committed, determined, passionate.

"A great goal to win it, delighted to get the result and very pleased for the boys, the fans and the club as a whole.

“I’m delighted to be back, I live locally so it’s fantastic to be a part of it and I want to keep striving, keep moving forward.”