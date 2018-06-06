Gross rewarded for sparkling Premier League debut season with contract extension

Pascal Gross has been rewarded for a sparkling first season in the Premier League with a one-year contract extension at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The German arrived on the south coast as a £3million buy on a four-year deal from Ingolstadt last summer and went on to have a stand-out season for the Seagulls.

The 26-year-old midfielder was instrumental to the Albion securing their top-flight status and was heralded by many as one of the bargains of the summer.

He was the Seagulls player of the season, scoring seven goals and contributing eight assists in 35 Premier League starts. He played a part in all 38 games making a further three appearances from the bench and the contract extension is until 2012.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "We are delighted that Pascal has agreed a new contract with the club. He has enjoyed an excellent first season with us in the Premier League, and we are really pleased with the impact he has made.

"He settled very quickly and became an integral member of the team. He won the club’s Player of the Season award, which was particularly impressive in his first season in England."

Gross originally joined Albion on a four-year contract last June, having made 32 appearances in the German Bundesliga the previous season.

He started his career with Hoffenheim in 2008, before switching to Karlsruhe in 2011 and then Ingolstadt in 2012, making close to 200 appearances in the top two tiers of the Bundesliga.

