Groundhoppers see Lions beat Magpies

Goalmouth action in the Pagham-Loxwood clash - picture by Roger Smith

Pagham beat Loxwood 3-2 in the SCFL premier – in front of a Sunday morning crowd swelled by the touring Sussex Groundhoppers.

Howard Neighbour (2) and Oscar Johnston were the Lions’ scorers.

Boss Jason Mines said: “It was great to see such a big crowd at the Den and I’m extremely gratetful to all the volunteers who helped put such a great day on. Without them clubs like Pagham just could not run.

"It was a game we had to win not just for the points but for the lads’ morale – It was definitely our most important game so far this season.

"We started pretty well and had most of the ball but I always felt that the young Loxwood team were dangerous on the break so we had to keep our discipline all over the park

"We were creating good chances and their GK pulled off one of the best saves I’ve seen at this level from a Howard Neighbour header that was heading straight in.

"Eventually our pressure got rewarded with a goal that was all about desire from Neighbour to put us 1-0 up at the break It was the third league game in a row we have leading at the break so we definitely weren’t taking the 1-0 lead for granted.

"We came out second half and dominated the first 20 minutes and added another two goals – a lovely strike from OJ and then a Neighbour penalty.

"At 3-0 with 25 minutes to go it still wasn’t done as Loxwood scored a beautiful goal straight from the kick-off to make it 3-1. Then the fear kicked into the lads and we started to look a little messy and Loxwood sensed that and scored another cracking goal.

"At 3-2 all I could think is ‘please not again’ – but the lads showed good character and battled hard to get over the line and take all three points

"We have played much better this season and lost so we are all hoping this result will be the one to turn our season around and that we can start picking up some much needed points.”

Pagham visit bottom side Little Common on Saturday.