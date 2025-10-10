A battling whole-team performance earned a precious point for Eastbourne Borough at Ebbsfleet last Saturday – and the stand-out moment was a sublime opening goal from young midfielder Arthur Grout. In these challenging opening weeks of the 2025-26 season, Grout has repeatedly caught the eye.

The physique is quite slight, but he is tougher than you might think from first glance. Grout has the balance to ride a tackle, and the pace to evade the opponent’s swinging leg or bruising shoulder, before any physical challenge has even been made.

The footballing brain, too, is quick and quite instinctive. In tight, often congested midfield situations, he superbly finds the pockets and space, and he moves the ball swiftly. And he is learning by the week, growing visibly in confidence.

A lad among men? Well, not really: this current Eastbourne squad is quite youthful in any case, with Dan Quick captain at just 23, and only two or three elder statesmen.

Arthur Grout celebrates his first Borough goal | Picture: Lydia Redman

At 17 and technically still a youth player, Arthur has separate changing facilities from the main squad – a safeguarding requirement these days – but there are no concessions on the field, and his playing style is intelligent and pro-active.

Much credit should go, incidentally, to Anthony Storey and his staff at Eastbourne United, who coaxed that talent and who made the right call in pitching Arthur into the challenging arenas of the Southern Combination last season.

Saturday’s goal – his first in National South – was really impressive, snatching possession, arrowing in on goal, and sweetly lifting his finish over the sprawling Ebbsfleet keeper. Taken like a maestro!

“I was running on my right, and thinking about going round him, but I thought – what’s the worst that can happen? – if I miss, I miss – but luckily it went in!”

Borough's manager until this week, Matt Gray – a man who notched dozens of goals in a professional career – was suitably impressed. “That little bit of quality, calm and composed, to lift it over the keeper and put us one-nil up! I’ve been on to him a little bit – and all the players – to be ruthless and really go for it near goal. That was outstanding!”

How far will Arthur go? In very early season, this reporter labelled him the “next Cole Palmer” – written with a chuckle, but those two players are actually not dissimilar: quickness, vision, range of passing, just a sort of footballing intelligence. Deceptive slightness of physique, which is not a negative: essentially Arthur is away from opponents before they can get the concrete tackles in!

Let's not get carried away, and neither will his manager, his watchful parents, nor his Borough CEO! Grout is just one of the squad: young, eager, some way from the finished article. But he and his teammates are starting to bring the joy back to Priory Lane.