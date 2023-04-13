Growing popularity of Sussex Disability Football League sees chair set out on three-day walk to raise extra funds

Sussex Disability Football League has seen a huge growth in adult and youth football – and to help fund the extra costs, chair Steve Atkins is planning to walk more than 100 miles in three days, taking in some of the key home grounds.

Starting off at Worthing Town Football Club, Steve will walk to neighbouring Worthing Football Club before heading north to Crawley Town, on to East Grinstead, south to the home of Seaford Town FC and west to the Amex, home of Brighton & Hove Albion, before finishing in Lancing at the Culver Road ground, home of Sussex FA and where the SDFL holds its fixtures.

The walk should take three days and the aim is to raise £12,000 – the cost of delivering the SDFL fixtures each season.

Steve explained: "The league has been growing every year since it started in 2009. We have seen a huge growth in adult and youth football, which we are delighted about. But the costs of running it are growing, too, and it’s a challenge to provide a quality product to our members and their families.

Sussex Disability Football League chair Steve Atkins

"We have some wonderful sponsors who have been extremely kind and loyal to the league for many years but in these uncertain times I do worry about the future. I’d love to raise the full amount and I’m hoping for the best. But anything helps.”

Steve will set off with the aim of finishing in time to help set up the pitches for the final day of the season on Sunday, June 11. The SDFL ensures 'the beautiful game' is available for everyone to enjoy, supported by clubs throughout the county and even one from Surrey. But despite its growing support, Steve believes it can be even bigger.

He said: "I’d like people to support my walk and help me raise the money but I also want to use it as an opportunity to engage with the clubs around Sussex. We need their help to raise the profile of Pan-Disability football as proper football, a sport that’s open, accessible and available for everyone. The more we speak about it, the more chance there is of people coming along and joining in.

“I would love it if a representative of each club comes out for a photo and quick chat while I’m passing by their ground. If they came with a cup of coffee and a biscuit, I would count that as a win!”

