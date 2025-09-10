With Worthing FC returning to the Channel Islands for an FA Cup tie with Jersey Bulls this Saturday, it brings back memories of a notorious episode in the club’s history which had a far-reaching but – ironically – positive outcome for the Rebels.

Saturday, October 26, 2013, is a date that probably doesn’t mean a lot to the four-figure crowds that now pack Woodside watching Worthing FC playing their exciting brand of football, but it began a chain of events without which there might not even be a Worthing FC now, let alone a side playing at the highest level in the club’s 139 year history.

Since the halcyon days of the early 1980s when Barry Lloyd’s team had been invited to join the then Conference League, there had, from the mid-1990s onwards, been a cycle of ‘boom and bust’ which by the beginning of the 2010s had seen the once revered non-league club on course for oblivion.

For my part, in July 2013, I, along with two officials from Worthing Dynamos, had been invited to join the Woodside Road board and registered with Companies House. My bad. Even though I was approaching 50, I was still somewhat naïve when it came to Worthing FC - a team I’d watched since 1972. It soon became apparent the club had several huge debts.

Woodside Road as it looked in the mid-2010s - when on and off-pitch troubles were rife

The impending financial meltdown off the field had seen the team on it slip down the league alarmingly.

As part of their entry conditions into the Ryman League, Guernsey FC were required to pay their opponents’ travel expenses to the Channel Islands for their respective home games, so even with crowds failing and the fare on offer light years away from the Barry Lloyd era, there was a degree of excitement when the fixture list decreed that Worthing would travel ‘abroad’ for a league fixture at the end of October.

Some of the opponents were given an overnight stay in an Island Hotel, but Worthing’s travel arrangements that day dictated an early morning flight out of Gatwick, a 12.45pm kick off, and then back home before Match of the Day. Even on the trip out to Guernsey, there were signs for me and a fellow director with me that things were not going to end well.

We made it to the stadium, and even all these years later I have to say the hospitality on offer, principally by GFC club official Mark Le Tissier, brother of Matt, was some of the best I’ve ever enjoyed.

The stadium itself was tight and compact, but virtually full with a four-figure crowd packed inside and it was clear that the football was a major social event. The game was fairly predictable – although Worthing did find the net, the home side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Much of what happened on the journey home was well-chronicled at the time so there is no need to go over it all again.

The storm soon began after we got home. Guernsey Airways weren’t going to involve the police but they were making an official complaint to the Ryman League and the FA, backed up by statements from the match officials who, by chance, were sat at the back of the plane. As a board we had to act and act quickly.

With both the league and the FA investigating, the two of us who were directors, along with the club itself, were charged.

With the Channel Island travel narrative adding a bit of glamour to the Ryman League, this was exactly what they didn’t want, so they probably felt they had to act swiftly, primarily to stop it happening again.

In mid-November the Ryman League fined Worthing £10,000, £5,000 of it suspended, and warned the next time we appeared in front of the disciplinary panel we could face expulsion form the board.

It also transpired we were banned from Guernsey Airways, individually and collectively, and my fellow director and I were banned from holding any position in an FA-affiliated club for a period of 12 months, suspended for two years. Mrs Hart did want to appeal … and have my sentence upgraded to a lifetime ban!

So how did this notorious episode set off a chain of events that’s got the club to where it is today?

Well, the writing was on the wall for the then manager, and within a month he was gone. A week prior to that, the late and much missed Worthing FC financial director John Whyte had brokered a deal with a mobile phone company regarding a mast at the ground, andthe monies received effectively paid the league fine, and staved off numerous creditors.

On the managerial front, while a young Jon Meeney and the veteran Mick Fogden steered the ship in the meantime, and while I was sat at the WACA watching Australia destroy England, I received a text from a young manager, who’d I’d known as a player while covering the Albion.

His name was Adam Hinshelwood, and he was asking about the vacancy. I contacted others at the club via text, and Hinshelwood got the job – and as they say, the rest is history - specifically Worthing FC history.

The finance clouds didn’t shift immediately – as previously reported, the club were within days of resigning from the league mid-season, but in another twist, a certain Geroge Dowell made contact, and as with that text message received in Perth, the future of Worthing FC was shaped beyond comprehension.

So Guernsey-gate, did it really shape the whole future of the club? If it hadn’t happened, I think the status quo would have continued and who knows where that would have ended? Bizarrely, without that plane journey, I’m not sure we’d have the healthy Worthing FC we have today.