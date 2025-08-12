Guernsey trip gives Wick food for thought – as boss Baldwin takes positives
The Dragons entertain Horsham YM tonight (Aug 12) and neighbours Pagham in the Peter Bentley Cup on Saturday before returning to league action next Tuesday when Haywards Heath visit – on the first anniversary of the passing of chairman David Phillips.
Baldwin said: ‘It was a great day and Guernsey have a lovely ground but we probably showed them too much respect in the first half and didn’t offer much.
‘But we changed things around at the break and were certainly as good than them before getting back into the game through Dave Crouch’s strike.
‘Then there was a very rare mistake from goalkeeper Keelan Belcher with the ball going under his body and they got a late penalty for a foul five yards outside the box which no one appealed for. It meant the scoreline didn’t really reflect on the performance.
‘Guernsey are a good side and will more than hold their own at home leading to them at the sharp end of things throughout the season. It also has to be remembered that we had two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old in our squad and they will benefit from a fantastic experience.’
Wick centre-half Charlie Robinson was sent off when he received two yellow cards after the final whistle and Baldwin added: ‘He approached the referee which he is entitled to do as our captain about a decision during the game and received the cards.’