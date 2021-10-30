Hailsham beaten by late Wick strike

Wick nicked the win at Hailsham

Early half chances for both sides saw Wick send a free kick narrowly wide at the far post before Ellis Webster's strike from long range was well held, but after Wick had seen an effort go into the side netting on 23, Hailsham went straight up the other end and saw a Jack Grey cross come shot from the angle smack against the upright.

As he was against Storrington a week ago, the dangerous Jacob Masterson-Pipet was in the thick of the action for Hailsham, twice sending dangerous balls into the box before half time, with both Charlie Playford and Connor Townsend seeing efforts go over the top.

Hailsham started the second half brightly after a Wick effort from range had gone wide, and earned a string of corners without reward, before Connor Townsend saw a shot blocked with Masterson-Pipet unable to steer the rebound home. Wick continued to threaten on occasion, with one effort from Scott Rafferty grazing the crossbar, but Playford and Masterson-Pipet had opportunities for the Stringers with the game very much in the balance.

With the scores still level heading into the final five minutes, an almighty scramble in front of the Hailsham goal after a blocked shot saw the ball knocked behind for a corner, from which another scramble followed, this time the ball poked into the net to give the visitors the late lead. Hailsham pressured from the restart - a late corner raising home hopes, but they could only find the roof of the net.

The Stringers have an early opportunity to bounce back, with the visit of Eastbourne Town in the RUR Cup on Tuesday night (7.30) with the U23s also in Cup action against Arundel on Wednesday, both games at home.