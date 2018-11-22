Hailsham’s Turner gets managerial career off to perfect start

Paul Turner enjoyed a flying start as Hailsham Town manager as the club secured their biggest win in 30 years. The Stringers put nine unanswered goals past a sorry St Francis Rangers last Saturday.

“It was a great start for us,” explained Turner. “St Francis weren’t very good and at times they were disgraceful, especially with their two sending offs.

“They came at us a bit in the first ten minutes, but we always looked strong and like we could score a goal at any time and never really looked like conceding. The pleasing thing was the clean sheet.”

Tougher tests are on the horizon, starting with a trip to Wick tomorrow, (Saturday, 3pm). The Stringers and Wick currently sit seventh and eighth respectively in the Southern Combination Division One table, with both sides looking to close the gap to the leading pack. Turner will be without Harry Butler and the league’s top goal scorer Scott Taylor for the trip. “It just means there will be a chance for two people to step up, play well and keep their places,” he said.

“Liam Baitup is unstoppable at the moment and it was pleasing for Jamie Salvidge to get on the scoresheet because he works so hard both on and off the pitch.”