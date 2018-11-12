Hailsham Town manager Jamie Salvidge resigns

Hailsham Town manager Jamie Salvidge has resigned, the club have announced.

Salvidge took over the job in June 2017 and has committed to stay on as manager for the rest of the season.

The full club statement said: "Hailsham Town FC regret to announce that the club have accepted the resignation of Jamie Salvidge as First Team Manager. Jamie has stepped down due to the increased demands on his time and has the full support of everyone at the club.

"Since his arrival as manager in June 2017, Jamie has worked incredibly hard to rebuild the playing side of the club after a very tough 2016/17 season, and the results have been seen both on and off the pitch. We are pleased that Jamie has committed to remaining with the club as player for the remainder of the season.

"Jamie's replacement will be announced very shortly."