Hailsham Town name new manager after Salvidge resignation

Hailsham Town have annouced Paul Turner as their new manager.

Turner, 36, has played for the club for many years and has been one of Salvidge's coaches at The Beaconsfield.

Hailsham Town secretary Stuart Fairway said in a statement on the club's social media platforms: "Paul is well respected by the players and gives us the best chance of continuing the excellent work started by Jamie since he has been at the club.

"The committee look forward to working closely with Paul to keep the club moving forward, both on and off the pitch."

Turner's first game in charge will be against St Francis Rangers on Saturday.