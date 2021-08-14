Hailsham well beaten at Midhurst

Hailsham had a tough afternoon at Midhurst

The Stringers started brightly, with good work by Sam Pout teeing up Rhys Taylor inside the opening minute, with his cross just unable to find a target in the middle.

After further half chances for both sides, the hosts gradually got on top, and opened the scoring on 36 when a fine crossfield ball found a lurking forward, who scored on the half volley with a very well taken goal. The home side would then bag a second on 42, before Taylor's shot over reminded Midhurst they were still in a game.

With Hailsham kicking down the slope in the second half there was still hope, but a third on 56 for Midhurst, a well struck effort which went in off the post, followed soon after the interval, with Wester Young then making a fine save, before the scoring was completed in the 70th minute with Midhurst adding a fourth from close range.

It looked as if it would be one of those days for Hailsham, but at the death there would at least be a consolation for the Stringers, with Rhys Taylor, a tireless runner as always, scoring with a peach of a strike in the 90th minute, a jinking run ending with a fierce drive off the underside of the crossbar.

Hailsham look to bounce back next Saturday at home to Epsom & Ewell in the league (3pm)