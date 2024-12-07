Hallard and Irving shine in comfortable 3-0 victory for Three Bridges

Three Bridges delivered an excellent team performance on another stormy Saturday, securing a 3-0 victory over Hythe in their last "home" game while ground-sharing with Chatham Town.

The win also marked Three Bridges' first points at home in seven games, much to the delight of the supporters.

The opening goal came in the 13th minute when Reece Hallard, receiving the ball on the left wing, cut inside and curled a brilliant shot into the far corner of the net, leaving Hythe's goalkeeper no chance. Hallard’s skill and composure were on full display, and it marked yet another example of his trademark finishing this season.

Just two minutes later, Three Bridges doubled their advantage. Karim Kamhouri's corner was perfectly placed to find captain, Billy Irving, at the far post. Irving rose above his marker and powered a header past Hythe goalkeeper, Joe Coleman to make it 2-0.

The home side continued to press, and on 36 minutes, Kevin Rivera dribbled through the Hythe defence and unleashed a low shot that was well saved by Coleman. However, from the resulting corner, the ball fell to Reece Hallard, who made no mistake with a left-footed shot, making it 3-0.

The last few minutes of the first half provided two glorious chances for Three Bridges to extend their lead even further. First, Rivera had a close-range shot blocked, and then Hallard’s powerful strike just flew wide of the post. Despite these missed opportunities, the score remained 3-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Three Bridges continued to dominate and created several glorious chances to add to their lead. Reece Hallard, Kevin Rivera, Francis Junior, Bryan Villavicencio, and the lively Hayden Velvick all had opportunities to further extend the scoreline. Hallard’s close-range effort was blocked, while Rivera’s shot was narrowly saved by Coleman. Junior, Villavicencio, and Velvick also came close, but Bridges could not find the back of the net, with Coleman and the Hythe defence keeping them at bay on those occasions.

Meanwhile, Hythe did attempt to mount a response, but Three Bridges' defence stood firm. Goalkeeper Glover was occasionally called into action but dealt confidently with any half-chances, ensuring a clean sheet. Despite a few scattered efforts, Hythe were unable to seriously test Glover.

With the game already effectively decided by halftime, Three Bridges managed the second half comfortably, ensuring a 3-0 victory and securing all three points. Hallard’s brace and Irving’s header were the standout moments of a thoroughly professional performance.

Three Bridges now look ahead to next Saturday's match against Erith Town, where they will look to build on this positive result.

Man of the Match – Reece Hallard