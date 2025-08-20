Hand hails another clean sheet as Littlehampton Town win in FA Cup

Mitch Hand hailed his hard-working Littlehampton Town players as they secured another win and another clean sheet – this one earning them a spot in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Goals by Louis Pittock, Matthew Storm and Tijan Sparks gave them a 3-0 preliminary round win over North Greenford at The Sportsfield on Sunday and they’ve been drawn to visit Isthmian south central rivals Bedfont at the next stage.

The cup progress comes alongside a good start in the league, where the Marigolds have won two out of two ahead of Saturday’s tough-looking trip to Leatherhead.

Hand said: “You couldn’t make it up with the draw – we were due to play Bedfont at home in the league next Sunday, but will now play them away in the cup on Saturday.

Littlehampton Town have had a flying start to the season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"It’s not the greatest draw but to avoid the step three clubs that have come in, we have to count ourselves lucky. We’re not complaining too much.

"Sunday (against Greenford) was another decent performance. We weren’t brilliant but got the job done and it was another clean sheet so we were happy.

"It wasn’t the most vintage performance from us nor the most exciting game to watch. It was a very pedestrian game.

"But we’ve had four wins and four clean sheets so we’re very, very happy.

"Leatherhead is going to be a massive test. We’re looking forward to what will be a very good gauge of the league.

"We’ve played good sides already but I think Leatherhead may be a step up so it will be very interesting but we’ll be going there to win.”