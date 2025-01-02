Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Hasler became the latest Lancer to hit a hat-trick as Sam Morgan’s side struck gold in a New Year’s Day thriller – beating Littlehampton Town 4-3 to move out of the bottom four.

Lancing have become the league’s great entertainers with their past five games featuring 29 goals. This time, they edged out their relegation rivals in a Sussex derby, a six pointer with ramifications in the congestion at the bottom.

Littlehampton arrived at a damp Culver Road two points and a place above the Lancers, but come full time, the two sides had traded positions with the home side now breathing the rarefied air of Isthmian League salvation.

Josh Short’s free-kick picked out Scott Kirkwood to head on goal, but James Dillon reacted well to keep the scores level in the 24th minute. Lancing’s first opening of the tie fell to George Taggart, whose shot from distance was blocked by a Golds defender.

Lancing in recent action against Sevenoaks | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The breakthrough came with the very next attack shortly before the half hour as Heath went down under a challenge. Lancing’s top scorer, returning to face his former side, dusted himself off to squeeze the spot-kick under Mac Chisholm for his ninth goal in seven games since re-signing.

Heath went close again when he sliced a shot wide having been picked out by Charlie Gibson.

A near 300-strong crowd had braved the awful conditions and were sent into raptures again when Lancing increased their lead five minutes later.

Heath was again at the heart of things as he was played in by Taggart. The striker poked the ball beyond the advancing Chisholm but saw his shot cleared off the line. The Lancing no.7 kept the move alive and recycled the ball back into the path of Hasler to stroke in his first goal in Yellow and Blue.

Littlehampton made a rarely seen first half move with a triple substitution as Ryan Yoro - Thomas, Jordan Layton and Dean Lovegrove were introduced and the visitors went to a three at the back system. HT 2-0.

Lancing may have still held a position of comfort, but needed that age old combination of goalkeeper and centre-back to keep Littlehampton at arm’s length. Player/manager George Gaskin was denied on the volley by Dillon and the ball sat up for Kieron Pamment five yards out, but Docherty came from nowhere to slide across and block.

But Lancing would welcome 2025 with the precious reward of all three points against their relegation rivals. After Noel Fisher flashed a shot over the bar after a series of stepovers, he was heavily involved in the nerve settling clincher on the hour.

Fisher twisted and turned into the penalty area, Ta’shae Andall - Gibbons had a shot blocked and Hasler applied the finish.

He completed his treble with another close range strike, again following good work from substitute Andall - Gibbons, to tap in the fourth 14 minutes from the end. Golds substitute Evan Hoarty had a brief spell at Culver Road earlier this season and pulled a goal back for his side when he finished well after a mazy run.

Noel saw a shot from distance pushed away by Chisholm before Matthew Short, another sub, headed in a second in the final minute.

Lancing visit Eastbourne Town on Saturday, while Littlehampton host Beckenham.