Chris Agutter says Worthing are delighted to be in pole position as a thrilling National League South title fight reaches the final straight.

They put back-to-back away defeats behind them with a 2-0 home win over Hampton & Richmond last Saturday to go three points clear at the top.

There are five games to go – starting with Saturday’s pivotal home clash with third-placed Truro, one of five teams within seven points of the Rebels. It took Worthing 68 minutes to break the deadlock against the Beavers but Danny Cashman’s penalty, won by sub Mo Faal, and Joel Colbran’s injury-time goal lifted any nerves that had set in after defeats at Welling and Hornchurch.

Celebrations after Joel Colbran scores the second to wrap up Worthing's win over Hampton and Richmond - picture by Kyle Hemsley

Boss Agutter said: “The Hampton game should have been done by half-time but we missed two or three really great opportunities. We kept knocking at the door and the pressure told.

“With the group of players we have, I’d have been the silliest person in the ground to think we wouldn’t break through.

“Once we got one, I always thought it was more likely to go to 2-0 than 1-1. It’s never totally comfortable at 1-0 but we were professional.

“I felt a sense of vindication rather than relief after the two away games. I’d made an issue of the poor pitches and said we’d be better back on a decent surface, and we were.

“Now we’re in a great position and want to finish the job.”

In Worthing’s minds when rivals Truro arrive at Woodside on Saturday will be the 5-0 defeat the Rebels suffered away to them in August.

Agutter said that loss was in Worthing’s fifth straight away game – and second in three days – in a tough start to the season and there was no reason for his players not to go into the return game with confidence.

“They’re a good side who play a very different way to us,” he said.

“They’re good at what they do and will make it difficult. But we have a good record against the sides around us.”

Aarran Racine’s calf injury will be assessed before Agutter – who has an otherwise fully fit squad – names his team.

He praised those not currently starting games – including Faal, who he said was a great option to have on the bench, as he’d proved against Hampton.