Hard-fought victory for Goring CC FC

WSL Division One South v Newtown Villa (Home)

A bright start from Goring saw Alex Staines go close on five minutes before Man of the Match Jordon Jones provided a fine pass for Hadyn Briggs to open the scoring on 13 minutes.

Briggs also went close on 19 minutes with a header that scraped the post, but consistent pressure from Newtown Villa resulted in an equaliser by Cayden Adair on 29 minutes.

Both sides continued to create good chances and Goring again took the lead on 40 minutes when Jacob Pippin put Alex Staines clean through which ended with a delightful chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

A bullet header by Newtown's Matt Nowaczk on 42 minutes took the half time score to 2-2.

The second half saw Goring take early control and a superb half volley from Luke Tate restored the lead on 56 minutes following another fine pass from Jones.

Nowaczk added his second for Newtown on the hour to make the score 3-3 but a penalty on 67 minutes by Staines and a fine goalkeeping display by Chris Williams in the final minutes saw Goring take a hard fought but deserved victory by 4-3 at full time.