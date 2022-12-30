Crawley Town legend Matt Tubbs has said it’s ‘hard to watch’ what is going on at the club this week.

A week of turmoil has seen striker Tom Nichols sold to relegation rivals Gillingham and manager Matty Etherington parting ways with the club after just 34 days in charge.

Fans have been demanding answers from owners WAGMI United and director of football Chris Galley but have heard nothing back yet.

The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance has publicly demanded a meeting with Preston Johnson.

Matt Tubbs

And Tubbs, who scored scored 66 goals in 96 games for the Reds during their most sucessful period, says the club needs stability. He tweeted: “Hard to watch what’s going on @crawleytown at the moment. The club needs stability and needs it fast.”

