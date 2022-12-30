A week of turmoil has seen striker Tom Nichols sold to relegation rivals Gillingham and manager Matty Etherington parting ways with the club after just 34 days in charge.
Fans have been demanding answers from owners WAGMI United and director of football Chris Galley but have heard nothing back yet.
The Crawley Town Supporters’ Alliance has publicly demanded a meeting with Preston Johnson.
And Tubbs, who scored scored 66 goals in 96 games for the Reds during their most sucessful period, says the club needs stability. He tweeted: “Hard to watch what’s going on @crawleytown at the moment. The club needs stability and needs it fast.”
The issues at the club have garnered national attention with chief football writer at The Times Henry Winter tweeting: “Events at Southend United, Crawley Town and elsewhere highlight again why an independent regulator is needed across the pyramid. Clubs are the heartbeats of communities and need protecting. PL attempt to kill off regulator looks to have failed, fortunately. Regulator needed asap.”