Chairman Pat Harding hailed Hassocks’ double winners after they added the Peter Bentley Cup to their SCFL Premier title to cap their perfect season.

The Robins beat Crowborough 3-1 in Saturday’s cup final to secure a trophy that’s actually the EIGHTH the club have won this term.

Happy Hassocks get their hands on the Peter Bentley Cup - picture by Phil Westlake

Harding said: “The Peter Bentley Cup win was another historic day for Hassocks. We had never been to a cup final before so it was incredible to just be a part of it.

“I remember back in the day as a player, a manager once said to me ‘The semi-final is the big one, the final is just a day to enjoy’ which sounds odd but it’s true because anything can happen on the day.

“Crowborough started the second half well and hit the post with the score at 1-1. There’s such fine margins in finals.

“It’s amazing to win the cup, it’ll go down in the records and we’ll enjoy the accolades. I know we and Crowborough would’ve taken promotion over the cup and I think their two play-off games took the energy out of them.

“It’s just been an incredible season and doing the ‘double’ makes us sound pretty formidable. Crowborough were gracious losers and on another day could’ve won, but the league table doesn’t lie over 10 months and we can rightfully say we’ve earned the double.

“With Sean Fernley’s U23 and U18s also winning three trophies each, the club has done the double/treble/treble. It’s insane really.

“The bar has been set at the peak and we know it doesn’t happen every year but we also know Hassocks doesn’t get this success often and over the many years of struggle, we deserve our day in the sun too.”

Manager James Westlake and his assistant, brother Lewis, missed the cup final as they were on Lewis’ stag weekend in Lisbon, but Harding said: “We are in awe of James and his players. It is an historic moment for the club and I’ve told them I’m creating a shrine on the clubhouse wall! We’ve never won a senior trophy before and never been to a cup final before, let alone won one!

“The management team bring a brilliant level of professionalism and structure, and I know we can trust them with dealing with the playing side so I just leave them to it knowing all the details are taken care of… all with no playing budget.”