We’re ready for the Isthmian League – and want to stay there for years to come.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s Hassocks FC chairman Pat Harding’s declaration as the Robins count down to their first season at step four after their SCFL Premier title triumph.

They will start to pay players – and will be patient with manager James Westlake and his staff if results prove tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harding said: “We’re as ready as can be for next season. We’ve had time to plan, with the team having been runaway leaders.

Pat Harding is all smiles | Phil Westlake

"We’re moving into a payment structure to players as the league becomes more semi-professional and requires more travel and discipline.

"It’s not going to set the world alight yet at the same time, we can be consistent and sustainable with it.

"I’ve been saying the team on the field are ahead of the club off the field but we’re creeping up now and are in a good place off the pitch too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim now is to establish ourselves as an Isthmian south east club for years to come.

"I’d take fifth from bottom now to survive – and if we were to be relegated the management know their job is still safe because of the financial lower-end budget they’re working with.

"All I ask is they don’t lose the changing room – we’ll have a few 4-0 losses and that’s okay: it happens to lower mid-table teams with lower resources.

"I’m really looking forward to the challenge, the whole community around the village have a club they can really be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been lucky as chairman to inherit a club that has good foundations. Dave, Owen, and Alan John all prioritised facilities which is the right thing to do and it means going up a level we don’t need things like outside toilets, extra turnstiles, physio rooms and outside catering – because the club has already invested in that over the years.

" I think we need one thing: a press table in the stand for the Mid Sussex Times!

"We are gaining extra volunteers and the club is growing.

"Tthe floodlights are being updated to LED, which will hugely save energy costs. And pitch work is being done and will help attract players.”