Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0: How did the fans rate Crawley Town players in stalemate?

These are the player rating for our match at Harrogate yesterday as discussed on the GH coach by supporters travelling home after the game - there were some franks and honest opinions about some of the performances.
1. Corey Addai 7
had another impressive display and was only troubled on a couple of occasions, but dealt with them confidently, certainly the worries about losing Glenn Morris are proving unfounded.
Photo: Lydia Redman
2. Travis Johnson 4
still not performing well and was one of the weakest players, constantly passing backwards and not getting forward enough as a wing back. He did make a goal line clearance which to be frank is his jobs if the keeper is beaten.
Photo: CTFC
3. Ludwig Francillette 7
another good performance until picking up an injury late in the first half and had to be substituted - didn't looked good when walking on crutches.
Photo: Cory Pickford
4. Mazeed Ogungbo - 6
- steady game, showed a few glimpses of what he can do, needs more game time to get used to this league - will get there.
Photo: CTFC