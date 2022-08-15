Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0: How did the fans rate Crawley Town players in stalemate?

Crawley Town picked up their first league point of the season on Saturday with a goalless draw at Harrogate Town.

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:35 am

These are the player rating for our match at Harrogate yesterday as discussed on the GH coach by supporters travelling home after the game - there were some franks and honest opinions about some of the performances.

1. Corey Addai 7

had another impressive display and was only troubled on a couple of occasions, but dealt with them confidently, certainly the worries about losing Glenn Morris are proving unfounded.

2. Travis Johnson 4

still not performing well and was one of the weakest players, constantly passing backwards and not getting forward enough as a wing back. He did make a goal line clearance which to be frank is his jobs if the keeper is beaten.

3. Ludwig Francillette 7

another good performance until picking up an injury late in the first half and had to be substituted - didn't looked good when walking on crutches.

4. Mazeed Ogungbo - 6

- steady game, showed a few glimpses of what he can do, needs more game time to get used to this league - will get there.

