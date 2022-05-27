Harry Kane to sign new Tottenham contract, Arsenal looking to sign Man City defender

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is ready to open talks on a new contract with the club, despite the 28-year-old England captain pushing for a move to Manchester City last summer.

Kane pushed to join Manchester City last summer and is thought to have rejected a contract extension shortly after reluctantly conceding that he would be staying at Spurs.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur thanks fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 15, 2022 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are considering a double swoop of Manchester City stars by adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their list of potential summer targets.

During his spell as Guardiola’s assistant, Arteta - currently on holiday in Greece - enjoyed a good relationship with both Zinchenko, but would face competition for his signature.

The Czech midfielder’s future is up in the air with talks over a new contract also stalling.

A West Ham source has told Football Insider that Soucek’s position is shrouded by uncertainty and that is not just due to negotiations over pay rise and extended deal.

Crystal Palace have emerge as contenders to sign Sam Johnstone after he left West Brom on a free.

According to The Mail, Sam Johnstone is prioritising securing a No.1 role in a bid to boost his England prospects as Crystal Palace emerge as contenders for his signature.

The 29-year-old was a regular for West Brom this season as they finished tenth.