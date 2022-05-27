Harry Kane to sign new Tottenham contract, Arsenal looking to sign Man City defender

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is ready to open talks on a new contract with the club, despite the 28-year-old England captain pushing for a move to Manchester City last summer.
Kane pushed to join Manchester City last summer and is thought to have rejected a contract extension shortly after reluctantly conceding that he would be staying at Spurs.
According to the Evening Standard, Kane believes Antonio Conte can deliver the trophy he craves and will entertain talks with Spurs when he returns for pre-season.
Arsenal are considering a double swoop of Manchester City stars by adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their list of potential summer targets.
The 25-year-old is viewed primarily as an asset to bolster Arsenal’s midfield who could be utilised at left back when required, The Mail is reporting.
During his spell as Guardiola’s assistant, Arteta - currently on holiday in Greece - enjoyed a good relationship with both Zinchenko, but would face competition for his signature.
West Ham will listen to offers for Tomas Soucek this summer following a falling-out with David Moyes, Football Insider understands.
The Czech midfielder’s future is up in the air with talks over a new contract also stalling.
A West Ham source has told Football Insider that Soucek’s position is shrouded by uncertainty and that is not just due to negotiations over pay rise and extended deal.
Crystal Palace have emerge as contenders to sign Sam Johnstone after he left West Brom on a free.
According to The Mail, Sam Johnstone is prioritising securing a No.1 role in a bid to boost his England prospects as Crystal Palace emerge as contenders for his signature.
The 29-year-old was a regular for West Brom this season as they finished tenth.
Sam Johnstone won three caps for England last year and made the Euros squad.