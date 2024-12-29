'Harshly dealt with' - Crawley Town boss says 'clear foul' was missed at key moment as Reds draw at Exeter City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot said his side were ‘harshly dealt with’ as they drew 4-4 in an astonishing game at Exeter City.

Elliot’s side stunned the home side in the first half, taking a 4-1 lead through Panutche Camara, Will Swan, Tola Showunmi and Armando Quitirna.

But the Grecians were on the front foot from the start of the second half and managed to get it to 4-4 in injury time to deny Reds all three points.

It was a stunning first half display but Elliot said his side weren’t able to deal with the pressure Exeter put on them in the second half.

He told Gary Smith from the BBC: “For 60 minutes we were excellent and we controlled the game throughout and then we were able to score some fantastic goals, put them under huge pressure and then second half they bring on the players they obviously rested for this period and then we weren't able to deal with that pressure coming into the box.”

The goal that made it 4-3 was a controversial one as keeper Jojo Wollacott appeared to fouled. “We were very harshly dealt with in the officials today,” said Elliot. “It's a clear foul on Jojo at 4-3 which changed the momentum because at 4-2 it's always them taking risks and we're still getting control.

"But then once the third one goes in it's going to be all hands to the deck in terms of the balls coming in the box.”

The draw stopped a run of three defeats and Elliot said they have to take the positives.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It's just disappointing with the manner of goals in terms of the fact that we weren't able to see it through. But you've got to take the positives. We've stopped the rot in terms of the last three with two good performances

and then a mixed performance today and obviously a poor performance at Leyton Orient.

“But the one thing I say is these lads have given everything.”

The point leaves Crawley in 21st position.