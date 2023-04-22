Dom Telford scored his 13th goal of the season to give Crawley Town a 1-0 lead at half-time in their relegation battle at Hartlepool United.

The Reds were three points ahead of their opponents going into today’s game, knowing a win will all but seal safety and the only change Scott Lindsey made was bring skipper Ben Gladwin in to replace Anthony Grant in the starting XI.

It was always going to be a tense affair and after just five minutes Edon Pruit was booked for the home side after a very poor challenge on Ashley Nadesan on the halfway line.

Reds completed a slick move forward after seven minutes and Nadesan was the man with the final effort from inside the box that flew over the bar.

Jack Powell then had a decent header from Nick Tsaroulla’s cross which forced a save from Jakub Stolarczyk.

Gladwin was then booked for a foul on Pools loanee Dan Kemp.

Harrelpool had their best chance on 35 minutes when Callum Cooke’s left footed shot went about a foot wide and hit the side netting. There was a concernf or Remi Oteh who took a knock and Tom Fellows was ready to come on but the in-form Reds star stayed on.

Crawley were the better side and they got their rewards on 41 minutes when Tsaroulla crossed for Oteh, who headed the ball across the goal where Dom Teflord nodded home from a yard out for his 13th goal of the season.

Dom Telford

Pools started brightly in the second half and both Callum Cooke and Jamie Sterry had chances, with Corey Addai pulling off a superb save for the latter.

And on 49 minutes, Reds’ January target Josh Umerah had a right footed shot from the right side of the box but missed.

Tom Fellows then replaced the injured Oteh for the first change of the game. Wes McDonald then replaced Pruti for John Askey’s first change of the afternoon.

Gladwin was then replaced by Tuesday’s man of the match Grant and Cooke was replaced by Ollie Finney for the home side. And as soon as Telford was given the captain’s armband, he made it 2-0. A long kick inside the box from Addai found Telford whose touch was exquisite as was the finish under pressure.