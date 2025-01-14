Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Especially for a cynical old git like me, it’s a great feeling to have when you are proved wrong, but in a positive way.

Given the circumstances regarding the setback he suffered, or at least what we were led to believe, I never thought we’d see Solly March playing first team football for the Albion again.

A serious knee injury sustained at Manchester City in injury time in October 2023 saw the Albion man stretchered off, and led to a period of over 12 months on the sidelines for the popular Brighton winger.

He eventually returned to first team action against Brentford two days after Christmas, receiving an Amex standing ovation when he came on as a second half substitute.

Solly March scores for Brighton at Wolves last season - and after a long-term injury, he was back among the goals in the Cup win at Norwich

His rehabilitation moved on further last Saturday when he in scored in the Albion’s emphatic 4-0 FA Cup victory at Carrow Road against Championship Norwich City.

The usual detractors have speculated that the absent VAR would have chalked off the goal, but it wasn’t in operation, so it didn’t – so move on.

With my almost at times engrained Albion pessimism allayed, it was a Seagulls ‘double whammy’ up in Norfolk at the weekend with experienced striker Danny Welbeck also making a welcome return to first team action.

To say the Albion have missed the former England International is an understatement.

Since his last EPL game against Southampton at the end of November, the Albion have failed to record a league victory, so his return along with that of March couldn’t have come at a better time, with the Albion very much in the race for at least 7th place and the guarantee of more European football at the Amex.

The next two games won’t decide the outcome of the season, but the potential of up to six points being up for grabs are naturally important for a number of reasons.

Back in mid-September, newly promoted Ipswich Town arrived at the Amex and despite being under the cosh for the majority off the game travelled back up the M23 with a point after a frustrating goalless draw.

The Albion have the return fixture in Suffolk, on Thursday night and it will be a real shot in the arm for the Albion’s aforementioned European ambitions if they can come back from East Anglia with at least a point – preferably all three – but with the Tractors Boys well and truly in a relegation scrap, Fabian Hurzeler’s men can’t afford to be complacent.

The same can be said this coming Sunday when it’s another game on the road for the Albion, this time at Welbeck’s first club Manchester United.

Despite their torrid season, you write United off at your peril, but then again, a win at Old Trafford, and a double against the Red Devils in the process, could be season-defining for the Albion.