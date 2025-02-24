Hashtag’s late winner ends Chichester City’s long unbeaten run

Misha Djemaili’s 95th minute winner for Hashtag snapped Chichester City’s 11-game unbeaten run as the Essex side became the first team to do a league double over the Lillywhites in the Isthmian premier this season.

City went with the same starting XI that drew 2-2 against Cray Valley PM at Oaklands Park with Emmett Dunn, Mo Jammeh, Olly Munt, Joe Clarke and Jake Scrimshaw on the bench.

New dad and skipper Rob Hutchings played an early forward ball to top scorer Jimmy Wild in the first minute. Then keeper Kieran Magee was forced into a save to deny Josh Osude.

Centre back Ben Pashley got caught in possession as the hosts pressed and Hashtag earned a throw. Matt Wooldridge took this long but Sakariya Hassan was offside.

Pashley, Curtis Da Costa and Lloyd Rowlatt combined only for the final ball to be cut out by Mert Apat. Wild had a real chance five minutes in after Isaac Bello crossed and smashed the ball on to the woodwork.

The home side threatened when Osude and Ayo Olukoga linked up but Joe Moore intercepted and Hashtag captain Max Cornhill was flagged offside. A delivery from Luke May-Parrott went out for a corner off Hutchings, Joshua Rusoke whipped this over and Magee claimed a header.

Rowlatt attempted to find Ryan Davidson only for the pass to go out of touch. Magee, putting in a fine performance, saved Hassan’s effort on 14. Charlie Bennett couldn’t pick Rowlatt after combining with Hutchings and Ethan Prichard. Davidson’s header was held by Jack Giddens.

Rowlatt’s lovely tackle prevented MoM Wooldridge advancing before Wooldridge and Harry Hayson played a one-two for a shot which was blocked.

Osude got a talking to by referee Elliott Mayer for a foul on Hutchings and at the other end Giddens denied Bello.

Bello was fouled by Osude and the teams exchanged a couple of throws before Magee parried an Alex Bolovan shot.

On the half hour mark Rowlatt had a shot on the turn which went out for a goal kick and a foul by Bennett on Wooldridge led to a set piece and a following cross which the Chi back line headed out.

On 33 the home team scored the opening goal through Osude from close range after Rusoke and May-Parrott combined. Bello got the visitors going with a long throw that Giddens had to punch away and his follow up cross was too long.

Osude outmuscled Rowlatt and May-Parrott and won a corner which Hassan took short to May-Parrott who found Bolovan only for the No10’s effort to cannon off the crossbar. Hutchings got a talking to by Mr Mayer for a foul and Osude tried an outrageous overhead effort which was blocked.

Dunn and Jammeh were introduced at the break for Rowlatt and Bennett. Magee claimed an Osude cross on 48 before Wild lifted the ball over Giddens to make it 1-1 with his 26th of the season.

Jammeh had a chance to give Chi the lead in the next attack but the ball went out for a Tags’ goal kick. Then Prichard planted one on the roof of the net after good work from Dunn.

Prichard fired one over the bar, then Hassan got in only for Magee to pull off a save a minute ahead of the hour mark.

May-Parrott had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside. In the 66th minute a poor clearance fell to Bello, who picked out Wild – whose goal was similarly chalked off for offside.

Wild spurned a real chance on 70 minutes, pulling his effort wide. The Hashtag custodian then collected as Jammeh sought to play Wild in and Prichard struck another wide. The Tags brought on Percy Kiangebeni and Djemaili for Olukoga and Bolovan.

Olly Munt replaced an injured Bello for the last ten then Clarke came on for Moore. A Hutchings foul on Wooldridge led to a booking and free kick but Dunn headed away Hassan’s dead ball.

Then in the fifth minute of time added on Osude and Hassan linked up and found Djemaili, who crashed in the winner.