Perennial County league side Hassocks swept all aside last season to win their first ever Southern Combination League title.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a halcyon run of form the Robins took 31 victories to top the division by 18 points. Home crowds are on the rise and interest in the Beacon ground is soaring as the club find their feet in the Isthmian South East.

Chairman Pat Harding is no stranger to the level having been a legend for neighbours Burgess Hill Town for many years, scoring over 100 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and his team of volunteers are embracing the challenge full on, and he even turns his hands to washing training kits. It’s a very exciting time as they strive towards their prime objective of staying in the Isthmian League.

Hassocks chairman Pat Harding with Robins fans at the Erith Town game

Momentum from promotion carried them to early home victories against Herne Bay, Eastbourne Town and East Grinstead, putting them in the upper echelons of the table. However, a run of six games without victory (in all competitions) had seen them slip to 16th place.

They travelled to Thamesmead in South East London to face Erith Town knowing the honeymoon was over. Under manager Adam Woodward Erith are an experienced and uncompromising team who produce quick and forward paced football.

In perfect conditions on a dry grass surface the hosts got off to a flyer playing some direct long balls into the Hassocks box. The visitors just about kept their goal intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien Theodore, on loan from Gillingham, produced a couple of thrilling runs for Hassocks and on 25 minutes he was there to fire home the opening goal. He ran on to a long ball and calmly squeezed it home at the near post.

Our man Colin Bowman with new Hassocks hero Damien Theodore

The hosts were level on 35 minutes as an inswinging free kick was spilt by the keeper to allow Erith a tap-in. That signalled a pulsating end to the first half with both sides pressed. Dan Turner thumped a brilliant free kick which was met by an outstanding save by the Erith keeper.

The second half never saw the same intensity or entertainment levels as both sides became a little more defensive in approach. Chances were at a premium.

The Hassocks keeper atoned for his earlier mistake by diving to his left to keep out a full-blown drive. Hassocks continued to work the ball nicely out to the wings. However, they seemed to lack the confidence and belief to go and win it. It finished 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hassocks manager James Westlake said: “it was a very positive point on the road, and we are generally pleased with the performance. It’s a tough place to come and get a result.

"Things aren’t quite dropping for us at the moment and on another day, we should be taking all three points.

"We have some tough Saturday-Tuesday challenges coming up over the next few weeks, but we will give it our best shot.”

It’s clear everyone is working hard behind the scenes and on the training ground at the Beacon. Hassocks are a credit to the Isthmian family and Mid Sussex football. However, the South East division is an uncompromising environment, games coming thick and fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Robins will need to find further belief and a presence in away games to turn some draws into victories. We send Hassocks all the best for their coming challenges and will catch up with them again later in the season.