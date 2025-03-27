Hassocks boss James Westlake hailed his players for another professional performance as they won at Shoreham to set up a potential title-winning weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins will win the SCFL premier division crown – and the automatic promotion to the Isthmian League that goes with it – if they win at home to their closest rivals Crowborough this Saturday.

Last weekend’s trip to Shoreham could have been tricky – the Musselmen had undergone a change of manager and added a few new players and needed points themselves to move away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But goals from Jack Troak, Josh Mundy, Ruari Farrell and Alex Fair secured a 4-0 win to put the Robins on the brink of the big prize.

Hassocks in action at Peacehaven earlier in the season - picture by Paul Trunfull

Westlake said: “The change of management and players they brought certainly added an extra pressure to the game but not for the first time this season, the players dealt with the occassion superbly.

"We scored a fantastic goal right at the start of the game on what was a horrific playing surface.

"And while it was nip and tuck for the rest of the half, we came out in the second half and killed the game with three more excellent goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So does anything change in the Robins’ approach now they are so close to securing the title?

Hassocks manager James Westlake

"As it has been all season, we are just taking it all game by game and seeing where that takes us,” Westlake said.

"This time of the season is all about results.

"Our performances haven’t been quite where we would like them to be in recent weeks but we have won games of football and that is the most important thing.”

Saturday will see another large crowd at the Beacon and the manager says everyone at the club is relishing the occasion but taking nothing for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a game we are really looking forward to,” said Westlake. "Crowborough Athletic are very good side and are on an brilliant run but we know exactly what we need to do.

"We will be approaching the game in exactly the same way we have gone into the last 32 league games and we hope that brings us the win we need to secure the title.”

The play-off race remains tight – with Haywards Heath in third spot but not yet assured of place in the promotion knockouts.