Hassocks dealt a Deal blow – Haywards Heath Town just keep on winning
With all the goals coming in the second half, Jack Troak made it 1-1 after Deal scored first but the Kent went on to take the points.
The Robins had Lewis Finney sent off with seven minutes to go.
It followed Saturday’s encouraging 1-1 draw at home to AFC Whyteleafe, in which Finney had scored from the spot.
Hassocks boss James Westlake said after Tuesday’s loss: “I thought Deal were the better team and deserved the win.
"We were really poor and I was disappointed with the performance off the back of a good performance Saturday.
"We weren’t quite at it and it’s something we’re going to have to improve on.
"It’s important we don’t get too low because as a group we’re pretty accepting that we will be inconsistent this year.”
Haywards Heath Town’s excellent start to the season continued with a 2-0 win at Roffey on Saturday that earned them a spot in the third qualifying round of the FA Vase.
Harry Shooman and Lloyd Francis scored within the space of five minutes around the hour to put Kev Green’s team through.
The wins kept coming for Heath on Tuesday as they won 3-0 at home to Horsham YM in the battle of the top two in the SCFL premier. Jack Barnes (2) and Darius Goldsmith scored.